Dubai South Inaugurates JAS Middle East’s New Regional Headquarters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai South has inaugurated the new regional headquarters for JAS middle East, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Edoardo Napoli, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai; Biagio Bruni, Founder and Chairman of JAS Worldwide; Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South; Erwin Wittemaier, Area VP of JAS Middle East, as well as other senior executives from both entities.
The 19,170-square-metre ‘Build-to-Suit’ facility marks a milestone in the company’s regional expansion. This ESG-compliant warehouse is tailored to meet specific logistics needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and excellence while enhancing its ability to serve the entire Middle East market.
Mohsen Ahmad said this new facility will cater to the UAE and the wider Middle East region through best-in-class logistics solutions.
