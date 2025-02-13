Open Menu

Dubai South Inaugurates Satys Aircraft Paint Facility

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, has officially inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility for Satys, the French group specialised in aircraft painting, sealing, and manufacturing interiors at Dubai South.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Christophe Cador, CEO of Satys Group, as well as other senior officials.

The new facility will provide finishing and painting services for business aviation jets and commercial aircrafts, including the Airbus A321 and Boeing 737. The state-of-the-art hangar, is scheduled to be operational by Q2 2025.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif said, “The opening of Saty’s facility is an added-value to the services our partners provide at MBR Aerospace Hub and reflects our commitment to attracting leading global companies to the hub.

At Dubai South, our mandate is to position Dubai as a global aviation leader, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We are dedicated to supporting companies in establishing their presence and benefit from our integrated ecosystem.”

Christophe Cador added, "We are excited to open our new hangar at Dubai South, marking a significant milestone in our global expansion. This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to deliver faster, high-quality services for both VIP and commercial aircrafts. Dubai's strategic location is key to our growth in the middle East and Asia, and we’re proud to be a trailblazer in bringing innovative aircraft painting solutions to the region."

