Dubai, South Korea boosting sports ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Dubai Sports Council, DSC, has received a South Korean delegation and explored ways to enhance the sports sector in Dubai and to encourage all members of the community, including the country’s Korean expatriates, to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

This came during a meeting held at the council's premises between Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, Chun Young-wook, Consul-General of the Republic of South Korea in Dubai, and his accompanying delegation.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the sports field and to achieve their common objectives of spreading the sports culture.

Hareb gave the delegation a brief on the role and activities of the Dubai Sports Council and development of the sports sector in Dubai.

He added that there are more than 400 sports events held annually in Dubai, including different competitive and community events.

The Consul-General praised the development witnessed by the UAE in all fields, including sports, and congratulated DSC for the role they played in promoting sports and physical activity in the Emirate, and for attracting and organising many different international and regional sports events throughout the year.

He also expressed his desire to work with the council to strengthen coordination between the two sides and organise events jointly here, especially in Taekwondo, a martial art which was born in South Korea. Today, Taekwondo is one of the most popular combative sports in the world and is part of the Olympic Games since 2000.