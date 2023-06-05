UrduPoint.com

Dubai South Properties Awards AED1bn South Bay Development Contract To Ginco General Contracting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Dubai South Properties announced the appointment of Ginco General Contracting for a significant contract valued at AED 1 billion for the development of the initial phases of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road.

The project is scheduled for completion by Q1 2026 and will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, more than 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, fitness centres and lush parks.

South Bay offers a wonderful range of spacious townhouses, villas, and waterfront mansions in a picturesque waterfront location. The townhouses and semi-detached villas span a built-up area ranging from approximately 2,900 to 5,500 square feet, in a mix of three, four, and five en-suite bedrooms. On the other hand, the luxurious waterfront mansions boast standalone villas with five, six, and seven bedrooms, with a built-up area ranging from approximately 9,000 to 14,000 square feet.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, “We are delighted by the remarkable response we have received since announcing the project last year, with the first two phases fully sold-out.

The real estate industry in Dubai is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by various factors that Dubai has to offer, thanks to the visionary initiatives of our wise leadership, which we wholeheartedly align with. At Dubai South, our mandate is to deliver premium developments that exceed the expectations of our customers. We strive to provide residents with modern amenities and enriched lifestyles, creating an environment that promotes comfort, convenience, and a sense of luxury. We are confident that the expertise of the appointed contractor’s will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living with world-class amenities.”

The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, enjoying its unique lifestyle and amenities. Over 5,000 apartments and townhouses are already handed over and one of the prime projects The Pulse, which is characterised by lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, eight gyms and swimming pools, and a number of parks.

