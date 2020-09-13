Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developing Sakany staff accommodation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Dubai South Properties has announced that investments in its first leasehold staff accommodation development, Sakany, have reached AED500 million, helping to position the project as a regional benchmark for safe and secure housing for blue collar workers.

The welfare of residents is central to the Sakany project, reflected in its first-rate leisure facilities and well-equipped medical rooms.

There is also ample parking, which can accommodate every resident, as well as additional visitors, following the recent extension of the car park. Moreover, the development features free Wi-Fi across all buildings, allowing residents to connect with their families abroad and use the internet freely. Additionally, the community has two separate access points, for Freezone and non-Freezone companies, and is secured by CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety of all residents. Sakany also distinguishes itself by offering a gated, female-only, building with its own grocery store located on the premises.

The entire development has a central AC system for better quality ventilation, giving it the upper hand over other staff housing developments in Dubai. Sakany is fully-compliant with Expo 2020 welfare guidelines, making it the ideal accommodation for contractors working at the Expo 2020 site.

Opening soon as part of Sakany will be a retail centre that will include Grand Supermarket, four restaurants, a cafeteria, barbershop, pharmacy, clinic, electronic and mobile shops, along with a money-exchange outlet.

"For many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the fact that health and safety is paramount when securing accommodations for staff. Developing a purpose-built complex that offered an environment conducive to fostering an engaged, active and productive workforce was a priority for Dubai South from day one, when we set out to develop Sakany. Beyond the many unique provisions already available at Sakany, we are committed to continually enhancing our offering, delivering on our promise to provide our residents with an exceptional experience that emphasises their welfare," said Mohammed Al Awadhi from Dubai South Properties.

Sakany currently accommodates 7,000 individuals, accounting for some 80 percent occupancy across ten buildings, all of which are equipped with dedicated medical and fit-for-purpose quarantine rooms to ensure the safety and wellness of residents. Phase 2 of the development was recently launched, offering 900 additional rooms in six state-of-the-art designed new buildings.