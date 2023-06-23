Open Menu

Dubai South Properties Launches South Bay Phase 3

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Dubai South Properties has launched the third phase of South Bay, the master development located in The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, after selling out the first two phases, which comprises 400 units.

The third phase features over 200 villas and townhouses in a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhouses, four- and five-bedroom semi-detached villas, and five- and seven-bedroom standalone waterfront mansions.

The townhouses and semi-detached villas will be upgraded with the interiors given marble flooring, built-in fully-equipped kitchens, glass handrails, rooftop access (sky garden) and will all include private outdoor gardens.

Once completed, South Bay will feature over 800 villas and townhouses, more than 200 waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, school, clubhouse, state-of-the-art designed fitness centres and lush parks.

Additional amenities include a shopping mall, a renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, waterfront cafés and a lake park.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said, “Since the launch of South Bay, we have witnessed great interest from buyers and end-users, resulting in a successful sell out of the first two phases. The project’s value-added state-of-the-art amenities ensure an exceptional lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South, and we will continue to enrich the real estate sector with unique developments that contribute to our wise leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live, work and visit.”

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold and leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties.

