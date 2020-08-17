Dubai South Properties launches ten-year rent-to-own scheme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Master-developer, Dubai South Properties, today announced an exciting new rent-to-own scheme for new tenants of The Pulse the heartbeat of its Residential District, with easy and direct access from Expo Road.

As part of Dubai South’s commitment to offering affordable and flexible solutions to residents, renters can now opt to make quarterly payments towards their unit, while living in it, which will contribute towards full ownership after a period of ten years. With easy exit terms and no commitment to purchase, the scheme helps put individuals on the property ladder without the initial financial outlay typically required. Furthermore, those choosing to avail the offer will receive two months of free rent at the start of their contract.

Mohammed Al Awadhi from Dubai South Properties, said: "At Dubai South, we are committed to supporting our growing business and residential community by offering them flexible and enabling solutions. Given the current environment, we are highly conscious of the challenges faced by many and have created a scheme that gives tenants the assurance of owning their own property without any major up-front investments."

Dubai South’s Residential District has already proven to be a popular locale for those working in the area, particularly with the promising Expo 2020 development located just five minutes away.

With the launch of its flagship development, The Pulse, demand has continued to grow, with more than 800 apartments and townhouses already handed over. Lined with lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, and offering eight gyms, eight swimming pools, and a central park, The Pulse is the ideal place for young professionals and families to live, work, and connect.

Residents will also be able to enjoy a vast range of retail outlets, starting with Grand Express Supermarket, which opened its doors in June 2020. Upcoming retail brands and additional convenience stores, set to open very soon, include a barbershop, a ladies salon, a grocery store, and a laundry service, with a number of restaurants and cafes expected to open by the end of this year.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold or leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with the government’s drive to prosper Dubai’s first urban lifestyle project to support the emirate’s economic growth.