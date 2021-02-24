Dubai South Properties launches The Pulse Villas

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Master-developer Dubai South Properties announced the launch of ‘The Pulse Villas’, which constitutes the second phase of The Pulse development, the heartbeat of Dubai South’s Residential District.

The launch follows the successful selling out of townhouses at the development as well as the surge in demand for villas in the area, which is evident by the fact that 50 percent of the villas are already booked by investors.

Spread across a built-up area ranging from 1,894 square ft to 2,720 sq ft, The Pulse Villas is home to 268 units comprising 242 two- and three-bedroom townhouses as well as 26 four-bedroom, semi-detached villas, which come equipped with closed kitchens, private gardens, maid’s rooms, storage, study rooms and laundry rooms.

Dubai South Properties is also offering a payment plan that includes a 5 percent booking fee and a 2 percent DLD waiver. Additionally, payment for units will occur in two phases: 50% during construction and 50% over two years post-completion.

The Pulse Villas community will also feature additional amenities, such as a mosque, a sports zone that incorporates football, basketball, tennis and padel tennis courts, a fitness centre, swimming pools as well as RTA public bus service routes to the Expo metro station and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Mohammed Al Awadhi, from Dubai South Properties said: "At Dubai South, we are committed to providing customers with a diverse range of properties to meet their aspirations and needs.

As we get closer to Expo 2020, the population in the Residential District is also expected to increase in the years to come. The successful selling out of the first phase of townhouses at The Pulse encouraged us to launch a second phase. This reflects the demand for Dubai South’s Residential District which represents an innovative concept in urban living with its seamless connectivity to key landmarks in the city through major roads and metro lines."

Dubai South’s Residential District has already proven to be a popular locale for those working in the area, particularly with the promising Expo 2020 development located just five minutes away. With the launch of the district’s flagship development, The Pulse, demand has continued to grow, with more than 1,200 apartments and townhouses already handed over. Lined with lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, and offering eight gyms, eight swimming pools, and central parks, The Pulse is the ideal place for young professionals and families to live, work, and connect.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with the Dubai South’s drive to enrich Dubai’s urban lifestyle projects to support the emirate’s economic growth.