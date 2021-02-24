UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai South Properties Launches The Pulse Villas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Dubai South Properties launches The Pulse Villas

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Master-developer Dubai South Properties announced the launch of ‘The Pulse Villas’, which constitutes the second phase of The Pulse development, the heartbeat of Dubai South’s Residential District.

The launch follows the successful selling out of townhouses at the development as well as the surge in demand for villas in the area, which is evident by the fact that 50 percent of the villas are already booked by investors.

Spread across a built-up area ranging from 1,894 square ft to 2,720 sq ft, The Pulse Villas is home to 268 units comprising 242 two- and three-bedroom townhouses as well as 26 four-bedroom, semi-detached villas, which come equipped with closed kitchens, private gardens, maid’s rooms, storage, study rooms and laundry rooms.

Dubai South Properties is also offering a payment plan that includes a 5 percent booking fee and a 2 percent DLD waiver. Additionally, payment for units will occur in two phases: 50% during construction and 50% over two years post-completion.

The Pulse Villas community will also feature additional amenities, such as a mosque, a sports zone that incorporates football, basketball, tennis and padel tennis courts, a fitness centre, swimming pools as well as RTA public bus service routes to the Expo metro station and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Mohammed Al Awadhi, from Dubai South Properties said: "At Dubai South, we are committed to providing customers with a diverse range of properties to meet their aspirations and needs.

As we get closer to Expo 2020, the population in the Residential District is also expected to increase in the years to come. The successful selling out of the first phase of townhouses at The Pulse encouraged us to launch a second phase. This reflects the demand for Dubai South’s Residential District which represents an innovative concept in urban living with its seamless connectivity to key landmarks in the city through major roads and metro lines."

Dubai South’s Residential District has already proven to be a popular locale for those working in the area, particularly with the promising Expo 2020 development located just five minutes away. With the launch of the district’s flagship development, The Pulse, demand has continued to grow, with more than 1,200 apartments and townhouses already handed over. Lined with lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, and offering eight gyms, eight swimming pools, and central parks, The Pulse is the ideal place for young professionals and families to live, work, and connect.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with the Dubai South’s drive to enrich Dubai’s urban lifestyle projects to support the emirate’s economic growth.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Cycling Dubai Metro Road RTA Young 2020 Mosque From

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams UN Special Rapporte ..

3 minutes ago

SP directs for taking strict action against traffi ..

3 minutes ago

UK female board members up by half in five years: ..

3 minutes ago

US plans to distribute at least 3 mn J&J doses nex ..

16 minutes ago

SPSC to conduct written test for post of Head Mast ..

16 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan restores membershi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.