Dubai South sees 1.4 pct growth in new business licences in April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Business licenses and setups accelerated in Dubai South over the recent months as the much-anticipated EXPO 2020 Dubai approaches, according to the figures of the National Economic Register (NER).

Thanks to its secure, regulated environment, and supportive ecosystem, Dubai South has become a haven for business innovation where economic licenses accelerated to around 7,987 by the first half of April 2021, a growth of 1.4 percent on the preceding month, as per the NER's statistics.

The Business Centre at Dubai South is expertly designed to facilitate the growth of every business from start-ups to SMEs.

Offering complete turnkey business services and cost effective office solutions it is perfectly aligned to suit global business needs.

Dubai South is a fully integrated ecosystem suited to every business and industry. Being a city of 145 sq. kms, Dubai South has the critical mass to sustain a broad, innovative and flourishing platform that supports every conceivable enterprise and industry in the most strategic location in Dubai – a vital connecting point between East and West.