Dubai South Sets New Record For Business Aviation Movements In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South continues its strong growth in private jet movements, recording a historic 17,891 movements in 2024—a 7% increase over 2023—marking the highest-ever private jet activity in Dubai.

In December alone, over 2,600 movements were recorded, reflecting a 51% increase compared to December 2023.

This growth is driven by several factors, including Dubai’s status as a year-round global hub for exhibitions, leisure and entertainment events, business activities, and, most notably, tourism.

The emirate welcomed 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, further reinforcing its appeal.

Tariq Bin Ghalaita, General Aviation Director at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “This milestone reaffirms Al Maktoum International Airport’s status as the busiest airport for business aviation movements in the middle East.

We are delighted to witness continuous year-on-year growth in movements. 2024 was a successful year for us, as we signed multiple agreements with leading aviation players to establish their presence at the hub and inaugurated several new state-of-the-art facilities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our wise leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global aviation capital.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.

