Dubai South Sets New Record For Business Aviation Movements In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South continues its strong growth in private jet movements, recording a historic 17,891 movements in 2024—a 7% increase over 2023—marking the highest-ever private jet activity in Dubai.
In December alone, over 2,600 movements were recorded, reflecting a 51% increase compared to December 2023.
This growth is driven by several factors, including Dubai’s status as a year-round global hub for exhibitions, leisure and entertainment events, business activities, and, most notably, tourism.
The emirate welcomed 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, further reinforcing its appeal.
Tariq Bin Ghalaita, General Aviation Director at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “This milestone reaffirms Al Maktoum International Airport’s status as the busiest airport for business aviation movements in the middle East.
We are delighted to witness continuous year-on-year growth in movements. 2024 was a successful year for us, as we signed multiple agreements with leading aviation players to establish their presence at the hub and inaugurated several new state-of-the-art facilities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our wise leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global aviation capital.”
MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatarstan on sidelines of IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence on sidelines of IDEX ..
Dubai South sets new record for business aviation movements in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister on sidelines of I ..
Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation with UAE
CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic era: Ukrainian Economy Minister
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus
LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan
Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary restrictions on overseas tours
Abrahamic Family House In Dialogue Summit celebrates power of dialogue
Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trop ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatarstan on sidelines of IDEX 202554 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence on sidelines of IDEX 20251 minute ago
-
Dubai South sets new record for business aviation movements in 20241 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister on sidelines of IDEX2 minutes ago
-
Korea's LIG Nex1 strengthens defence cooperation with UAE17 minutes ago
-
Belarusian official highlights relations with UAE as 'strategic'17 minutes ago
-
CEPA with UAE marks key step toward new economic era: Ukrainian Economy Minister31 minutes ago
-
UAE President visits IDEX 202532 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 202532 minutes ago
-
Spain’s defence, aerospace sector generates €8 billion annually, 60% exported: Official1 hour ago
-
Abrahamic Family House In Dialogue Summit celebrates power of dialogue1 hour ago
-
UAE strategic centre for Malaysian food products: Malaysian Trade Commissioner2 hours ago