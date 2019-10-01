UrduPoint.com
Dubai South To Take Part In GITEX 2019

Dubai South to take part in GITEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) With its capabilities aligned with the needs of a growing global economy driven by technology, Dubai South announced that it will take part at GITEX Technology Week 2019, the biggest technology show in MENA and South Asia.

This year’s theme, ‘Synergising the Mind and Technology Economy’, fittingly promotes Dubai South’s key focus as a business hub – to provide smart services and facilities that support the ever-growing technology economy.

Dubai South will be showcasing EZDubai, the recently launched e-commerce hub within the Logistics District, and the Business Park’s range of business office solutions that meet the business setup needs of today’s leading global technology companies as well as trend-setting tech start-ups.

It will offer specially designed packages during the event, which will take place from 6th to 10th October 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Shoaib Al Rahimi, Vice-President of the Business Park, Dubai South, said, "We are prepared to take part at GITEX and leverage the advantage of this major platform to reach out to a growing number of companies seeking for business solutions that address their needs, especially in areas of e-commerce and logistics. Understanding the demands of the new generation of businesses driven by technology, we will be focusing on innovative solutions and smart facilities that enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai and contribute to its efforts to maintain a leading global position in providing a state-of-art and business-friendly environment."

