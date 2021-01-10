Dubai South welcomed 650 new companies in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) Dubai South announced that its Business Park succeeded in attracting 650 new companies as well as leasing of 945,488 square feet of space in 2020 despite the challenging times.

In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the business landscape last year, Dubai South realigned its offerings and rolled out an array of stimulus packages to support its growing business community and to help clients at the Business Park and Business Centre mitigate challenges arising from the circumstances. These stimulus packages helped the Business Park retain 90 percent of companies operating within it.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South, said, "Last year was an unusual year for everyone, and the challenges it brought about affected most industries across the world, especially brick and mortar ones. We are pleased to see that the market has started to return to pre-pandemic levels and that our Business Park surpassed our potential clients’ aspirations.

We will spare no effort to serve our discerning customers, drive innovation, and support the emirate’s efforts in boosting the UAE’s post-COVID-19 economy."

"In an effort to meet growing demand, we are currently developing an additional floor in our Business Centre that will be ready by the end of Q1 2021," he added.

The Business Park at Dubai South offers state-of-the-art office spaces in an enabling environment that ensures companies are operating with ease. It also attracts a diverse client base from different sectors, including IT, insurance, education and, online gaming. The Business Park is expertly designed to facilitate the growth of every business, from start-ups to SMEs, offering complete, turnkey business services and cost-effective office solutions to suit global business needs.