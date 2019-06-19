Dubai Sports City set to host multi-sport Summer Camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Dubai Sports City, DSC, has announced that it will host the multi-sport camp this summer, to cater for an overwhelming demand from parents for their children to participate in various sports activities during the school holidays.

This year’s Summer Camp, which will be open to those aged between 3-11+ years old, will take place between 30th June – 8th August, 2019 Throughout the summer holidays, Dubai Sports City and its academies will offer participating youngsters the opportunity to immerse themselves in a variety of popular sports under the guidance of qualified and expert coaches in their chosen sport. The activities on offer include Spanish Soccer School, Dubai Eagles (Rugby), ICC academy (cricket), and the CF Tennis Academy.

Commenting on the upcoming Summer Camp, Vijay Sajjanhar, Chief Financial Officer of Dubai Sports City, said, "At Dubai Sports City we know that sport has the power to bring individuals and cultures together. In addition to making life-long friends, learning a diverse range of skills, and discovering their hidden talents through the range of sports on offer, I am sure all those taking part this summer will have an active fun-filled time, full of unforgettable memories."

This year’s Summer Camp will take place in the Indoor Dome at the Sports Village and will offer a one-off opportunity for young people to experience four of the best sporting academies in the region and the chance to learn from trainers of sporting champions.