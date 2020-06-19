Dubai Sports Council and Beyond Riyada organise virtual Dubai Sports Academy Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council, in association with Beyond Riyada, will organise a Dubai Sports academy Online Forum on June 20, 2020, which will discuss the concerns within sports due to COVID-19.

New rules, regulations, and requirements will be presented and shared with academies, parents and other attendees including the media. Overall helping assist their return to training and playing outdoors whilst following the new directives from the Dubai Sports Council authorities to keep children safe.

Led by keynote speaker, Ali Omar, Director of Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council, the Forum will see four panel discussion sessions, to discuss key topics with parents, coaches, athletes and academies coming together under one platform.

There will also be a kid’s panel, allowing kids to voice their opinions on why they chose to play sports and why some of them choose not to.

The Forum is an attempt to provide a platform for parents who are eager to get their children back into sports and exercises whilst also allowing academies to showcase what they have to offer and how they plan on proceeding responsibly.