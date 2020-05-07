UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Announces Ramadan 5K Challenge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Dubai Sports Council announces Ramadan 5K Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The Dubai sports Council, ASICS middle East, 5:30 Run club, alongside Sun & Sand Sports, have partnered and launched a new initiative the "Ramadan 5K Challenge", a virtual challenge that gives members of the community access to a free training plan that involves 11 live training sessions.

To be held across three weeks, these sessions will be led by expert coaches and the finale for the participants will be a Virtual 5K Run on 15th May.

The Ramadan 5K Challenge (#Ramadan 5K Challenge) is open to citizens or residents of the UAE aged 16 and above, who can register through the website: https://runandwin.ae/ramadan5kchallenge.

After registering, participants will get access to a 21-day training plan, which includes body conditioning sessions and even yoga, to be followed at home, and as well as access to live training sessions with expert coaches for extra motivation.

All live sessions will be live-streamed through Zoom, so participants will need to download the videoconferencing app on their smart gadgets and link their Zoom account to their Challenge Profile on the Ramadan 5K Challenge website.

If for some reason, a person is unable to attend the live sessions, he or she can still earn points by recording his/her complete training session and sharing it via email or to the chatbox.

