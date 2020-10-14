Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community sports events in Hatta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The scenic hills of Hatta will be the centre of attention among the UAE’s sports and adventure enthusiasts in the coming weeks and months as Dubai Sports Council has prepared an exciting package of community events for the region, starting with a women’s only programme on 23rd October.

Organised by the Council in cooperation with Hatta Adventures, Al Hajarain Restaurant and Hatta Kayak, the "Women’s Adventure Hatta" starts at 7:00 with a hike through the mountains followed by kayaking, before finishing with a sumptuous lunch.

The "Women’s Adventure Hatta" event is open to ladies aged between 16 and 60, and those wishing to take part can register by sending an email to info@hattaadventures.com, or calling +971-54-9988789.

The second event on the list is the Stand-Up Paddling competition, which is scheduled to take place on 30th October, 2020, on the picturesque Hatta Lake. Being organised in cooperation with Dubai International Marine Club and Hatta Adventures, the event is open to both males and females aged between 16 and 60.

There is a "Yoga and Rowing" expedition planned for 20th November, 2020.

Open to both males and females, aged between 16 and 60, the event will be organised in cooperation with Arabian Epic and Hatta Adventures.

The Dubai Sports Council will partner with Arabian Epic and Hatta Adventures again to organise the "Garmin Quest Race" on 18th December, 2020. Open to males and females aged between 16 and 60, the race will involve kayaking, running and mountain biking.

Then, on 1st January, 2021, there will be an Arabian Epic mountain bike race, which will be open to both men and women aged between 16 and 60.

The Hatta region has been the focus of Dubai Sports Council’s attention since 2009, more so since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced a AED1.3 billion comprehensive development plan for Hatta in November 2016, to enhance the social and economic capabilities of the region, and to boost its appeal as a first-class sporting and eco-tourism destination.

Annually, the Dubai Sports Council organises several community, local and international sports events in Hatta as part of the development campaign, attracting hundreds of participants.