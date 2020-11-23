Dubai Sports Council discusses cooperation with UAE National Anti-Doping Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Dubai Sports Council, DSC, received a delegation of high-ranking officials of the UAE National Anti-Doping Committee, NADC, today and the two parties discussed ways of enhancing cooperation to achieve their shared-goal of a doping-free sports environment in the country.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, received the UAE NADC delegation, which was headed by Dr Reema Al Hosani, President of the UAE National Anti-Doping Committee, and included Faisal Hajji, Vice President of UAE NADC, and Asma Al Nuaimi, Member of the board of Directors of UAE NADC.

The visiting delegation gave a presentation of the Committee’s work, its development and its plans, as well as its achievements since its inception. The delegation also discussed the future needs of the committee as well as the registration of athletes in it.