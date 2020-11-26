Dubai Sports Council discusses cooperation with French Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Dubai Sports Council received Bernard Caiazzo, President of AS Saint-Etienne, one of France’s oldest and most prestigious clubs, at its headquarters and the two sides, discussed cooperation and investment opportunities.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, received Caiazzo in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, and presented him with a copy of "My Story", the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Hareb took the president of the Ligue 1 club, which is making its 17th consecutive season in the top flight of French football, on a tour of the Council’s headquarters and explained the role it plays in promoting sports at many different levels, including the grassroots and community level, in developing Dubai’s sports sector as well as bringing top international sports events to Dubai, and in organising and supporting different local and international sports events.

Caiazzo, who is also the president of the Premiere Ligue union which brings together the vast majority of Ligue 1 clubs and is focused on modernising French football and improving its competitiveness, expressed his happiness at visiting Dubai and meeting with the officials of the Council to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

Founded in 1933, Saint-Etienne is one of the most prestigious clubs in France having won 10 Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France titles, a Coupe de la Ligue title and five Trophée des Champions. Several greats of French football such as Michel Platini and national team players have played for the club, who are known as the Les Verts (The Green).