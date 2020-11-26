UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Discusses Cooperation With French Ligue 1 Club Saint-Etienne

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Sports Council discusses cooperation with French Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Dubai Sports Council received Bernard Caiazzo, President of AS Saint-Etienne, one of France’s oldest and most prestigious clubs, at its headquarters and the two sides, discussed cooperation and investment opportunities.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, received Caiazzo in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, and presented him with a copy of "My Story", the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Hareb took the president of the Ligue 1 club, which is making its 17th consecutive season in the top flight of French football, on a tour of the Council’s headquarters and explained the role it plays in promoting sports at many different levels, including the grassroots and community level, in developing Dubai’s sports sector as well as bringing top international sports events to Dubai, and in organising and supporting different local and international sports events.

Caiazzo, who is also the president of the Premiere Ligue union which brings together the vast majority of Ligue 1 clubs and is focused on modernising French football and improving its competitiveness, expressed his happiness at visiting Dubai and meeting with the officials of the Council to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

Founded in 1933, Saint-Etienne is one of the most prestigious clubs in France having won 10 Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France titles, a Coupe de la Ligue title and five Trophée des Champions. Several greats of French football such as Michel Platini and national team players have played for the club, who are known as the Les Verts (The Green).

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Sports France Dubai Rashid Saint-Etienne Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts inauguration of youth empowerment ..

5 minutes ago

Islooites demand more burial places as population ..

11 minutes ago

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation organise new cycle of &# ..

20 minutes ago

Locals alongwith Pak Army laid their lives for the ..

13 minutes ago

'Routier' restaurants offer French truckers a life ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of Yousuf Mirza bail ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.