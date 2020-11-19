UrduPoint.com
Dubai Sports Council Discusses Preparations For Dubai Women’s Triathlon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The Organising Committee of the 4th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is being organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, held a meeting with its partners from different government entities to discuss the preparations for the event that will take place in the Jumeirah District on 27th November.

Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with hosts Dubai Ladies Club, the 4th season of Dubai Women’s Triathlon is open to women of all nationalities aged 15 and above.

The coordination meeting was held at Dubai Ladies Club and representatives from Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Ladies Club, Dubai Police, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services were in presence.

During the meeting, representatives reviewed the course that will be used for the three disciplines - swimming, cycling and running - and discussed the partial closing of the roads for the cycle race, and the safety of the contestants, as well as the COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed.

Registrations are still open and those interested in taking part can do so through Dubai Sports Council’s official website, www.dubaisc.ae. Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

The swimming competition will take place in the waters of the Arabian Gulf behind Dubai Ladies Club, in complete privacy for the ladies, while the cycling section will start from the gates of Dubai Ladies Club and take riders through the stretch of Jumeirah Road, past Etihad Museum up to the intersection of Al Thanya Street from where they will make their way back to the Club.

The run section of the triathlon will take contestants along Dubai Canal and back to the Club, where they will finish at the Triathlon village.

