Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘Dubai Ice Show’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) – The Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kontinental Hockey League and Russian professional ice hockey team Avangard to develop hockey and promote the image of the KHL in the UAE.

As a first step towards achieving the strategic objectives of the MoU, Dubai will host the ‘Dubai Ice Show’ from December 3 to 5, along with the KHL regular season game between the most recent winners of the Gagarin Cup, Omsk-based Avangard and Ak Bars Kazan being played on December 3 at the Coca Cola Arena, the multipurpose indoor complex with a capacity of 17,000.

On December 4th and 5th, fans will be able to watch the "Sleeping Beauty" ice show, directed by Olympic figure skating champion Tatiana Navka. The lead will be performed by Tatiana Navka and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova.

The announcement was made during the signing of the MoU at Dubai Sports Council on Sunday, where Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments at Dubai Tourism, Alexey Morozov, President of Kontinental Hockey League, and Alexander Krylov, Chairman of Avangard Omsk’s HC board of Directors, represented the four sides.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, was present at the signing, alongside other top officials from the Council, DTCM, KHL and Avangard.

"We are really excited about Dubai Ice Show, as we sign this MoU alongside Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, with our partners from Russia, Kontinental Hockey League and Avangard Hockey Club," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

"Dubai is home to people from more than 195 countries, including a large number from Russia and other countries where ice hockey is a hugely popular sport. The Dubai Ice Show is going to be a fantastic event for them, as well as others, including Emirati fans of ice sports."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism, noted: "We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Kontinental Hockey League, "Avangard" hockey club and Dubai Sports Council for a unique collaboration in sports entertainment.

"The Dubai Ice Show highlights Dubai’s position as a leading events destination and also supports the city’s ongoing efforts to boost sports tourism. With ice hockey being a very popular sport, followed passionately by millions of fans around the world, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment is pleased to provide its utmost support and cooperation in promoting this game further in this part of the world, especially through our well known digital platform, Dubai Calendar, which curates and manages the official listing of key events and entertainment in Dubai."