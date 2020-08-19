Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services sign MoU to provide world-class ambulance services at sporting events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council , DSC, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, DCAS, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to cooperate at sporting events and ensure the safety and health of participants.

The three-year MoU, which could be extended, was signed at the council’s headquarters by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the DSC, and Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director of the DCAS, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the DSC.

The MoU aims to further strengthen the cooperation between the two parties, to achieve their common goal of ensuring the safety and health of participants of sporting events organised by the council.

Speaking after the signing, Hareb said, "Before anything else, I would like to congratulate the corporation for its exceptional service during the COVID-19 crisis, at the forefront of Dubai’s response to the pandemic. It did an incredible job of bringing the spread of the virus under control, alongside other government entities."

"We salute its selfless service to the community and nation, and, as a small token of our appreciation, we have issued medals that will pay homage to its efforts alongside the Dubai Police, the Dubai Civil Defence and the Dubai Health Authority," he added.

"The vision of the council is to create a distinguished and happy sports community, and this MoU is part of that vision. The council and corporation have had a long relationship, with our common aim being to serve the community and nation. The corporation has been one of our main strategic partners and we are proud to further strengthen our relationship through this MoU," he further added.

"The goals of the council and corporation are aligned with the vision of our country’s leadership, and we will continue to work together to spread the message of health and safety, and encourage the community to embrace sports and a healthy lifestyle," Hareb explained.

"The corporation is always keen to be present at and provide support for sporting events organised by the council. We have a specialist cadre and modern and innovative means to offer care and support for the participants of various sporting events, whether community, local or leading international tournaments. We consider the safety of participants as part of our professional responsibility and our national duty during events bearing the name of Dubai," Al Drai said.

"Our relationship with sports, of course, is not just limited to providing ambulance support at sporting events. We follow o