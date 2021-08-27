UrduPoint.com

Dubai Sports Council Honours Sports 9714 GM Amal Al Muhairi On Emirati Women's Day

Dubai Sports Council honours Sports 9714 GM Amal Al Muhairi on Emirati Women's Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has honoured Amal Majid Al Muhairi, General Manager of Sports 9714, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.

Al Muhairi is the first Emirati woman to establish and run a company specialised in organising sports events in Dubai.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, praised her for being a role model, for investing in the sports sector and for organising sports events focusing on the community, and also for her keenness to launch exciting new initiatives that encourage athletes and community members to participate in humanitarian work in the UAE.

He presented Al Muhairi with a plaque and a certificate of appreciation on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, in appreciation of her efforts to promote sports in Dubai and encourage members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

Amal Al Muhairi thanked Dubai Sports Council for the appreciation and for its support and encouragement, and said the appreciation will go a long way in inspiring her and motivating other Emirati women to also get involved in the sports sector.

"Dubai Sports Council has always been supportive at all levels, from planning to execution, and has been the biggest factor in the success of our events," she added. "We look forward to building on our initial success and organizing a number of exciting new sports events and competitions for Dubai’s diverse community in the coming period, and launching meaningful new initiatives that encourages and involves every segment of our community."

Every year on Emirati Women’s Day, Dubai Sports Council honours a distinguished Emirati woman from the sports sector in appreciation of her role in encouraging and empowering women in the UAE and beyond.

