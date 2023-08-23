Open Menu

Dubai Sports Council Launches 'Summer Team Games Tournament'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Dubai Sports Council has launched the “Summer Team Games Tournament” with the participation of 220 youth and junior players from the four clubs of Dubai; these are: Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, and Hatta.

Participants in the Tournament compete in volleyball, basketball, and handball competitions, which will continue until 24th August 2023 (taking place from 11:00 to 15:00).

The basketball competition takes place at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Sports Club, while the handball competition is held at Sheikh Rashid Bin Maktoum Al-Maktoum Hall in Al-Wasl Sports Club & the volleyball competition is organized at Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Hall in Shabab Al-Al-Ahli Club – Al-Nahda.

The Summer Team Games Tournament is organised annually as part of DSC’s Strategy, endeavouring to develop the juniors sector, prepare clubs for official competitions, and enable players in junior and youth categories to participate in as many matches as possible to enrich experiences and improve skills.

The Tournament is considered an early preparation for teams and players before the official launch of the competitions for the new sports season. It also equips promising players with enough experience to attain achievements and win titles.

The Tournament has been organised in the framework of the team game's annual forums, organised by DSC to develop the technical levels and performance of players, provide full support for talents and invest summer vacations in useful activities.

DSC gives great attention to the youth and junior sector, based on the vital role of these age categories in Dubai clubs, since they are considered as the main suppliers for clubs’ first teams and the basis of success and superiority in official competitions. DSC is keen to enable technical bodies to acquire the utmost benefit from this Tournament.

Technical bodies catch this opportunity to experience players in order to be acquainted with their technical levels and to improve harmony among them before the launch of the official competitions.

