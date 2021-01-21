Dubai Sports Council launches Dubai’s first all-schools sports tournament series

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) For the first time all private schools in Dubai have the opportunity to compete against one another in the Dubai Schools Games, an initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council in consultation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

This initiative is a safe "Opt-In" return to school sports that will help promote physical and mental health and well-being for all.

In line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and Agenda 2030, the Games focuses on investing in the youth to help educational institutions find and nurture Olympic success. Acting as a citywide talent identification programme, it will ensure that all keen young athletes in schools get the ability to showcase their talents and build up a "Sports Passport" that will allow prospective universities to see each student’s sports profile.

All 200 private schools in Dubai can register teams to participate in 14 different events as wide-ranging from football to chess and e-sports. The initiative which officially launches today will be free for all schools and students to enter and has already seen over 50 schools register. Students will be able to start registering from 1st February, 2021.

Training will be permitted from the first week of February, with the events starting from the end of February and concluding in June 2021. Students will be placed into five age categories from Under-9 to Under-18. Ensuring that young People of Determination are wholly included and engaged, the Games also includes a two-day Determination Games.

For safety QR code accreditations are made available for all students and coaches to check-in and out of all training and competition venues. In addition, live streaming of the Games will allow families and friends to check in virtually from their home, office or classroom. A steering committee, comprising various school faculty, has been appointed to provide equal opportunity across the education spectrum and create an inclusive playing field for all participants.

Lee Holloway, Chairman of the Dubai Schools Games Steering Committee said, "Along with the support of a team comprising of school sports specialists and key stakeholders, we will ensure that all elements of the Dubai Schools Games are in line with the technical delivery and vision of the school sporting community."

The Dubai Sports Council has chosen ESM as there organising partner to deliver the Dubai Schools Games, as ESM has a wealth of expertise in delivering large-scale school sports events like the GEMS Sports Series which has welcomed over 20,000 students since 2016.

Dino Varkey, CEO, GEMS Education, said, "GEMS has always recognised and championed physical education as an integral part of a student’s well-being and development. The Dubai Schools Games is an excellent opportunity for students, and indeed all school groups, to come together and show community and strength through the undoubted unifying power of sport."