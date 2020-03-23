Dubai Sports Council, New Age Fitness launch digital fitness training platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Dubai Sports Council and New Age Fitness, a subsidy of Al Ahli Holding Group, have announced the launch of a digital platform for "distance fitness training".

The move comes as part of their endeavour to encourage residents of the UAE to lead a physically active lifestyle, and in line with the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to confront the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The platform provides fitness training service via live video streaming on the internet, which enables users to resume their daily fitness training in complete privacy at their homes, without going to public spaces.

Launching the initiative, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said, "We are pleased to announce this very important initiative for the community in collaboration with New Age Fitness. Exercising and staying fit has become even more important now given everything that is happening around the world."

"It is my humble request to everyone to please be safe, responsible, and respect and follow all the precautionary safety measures recommended by the Government and the health authorities.

But also make sure you keep exercising because a healthy body means a strong immune system. Exercising will strengthen your immune system and a strong immune system is your best defence against illnesses. So please make use of this initiative and stay fit, and stay safe," he added.

Mohammed Khammas Al Yamahi, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, emphasised that the platform provides highly professional and diversified training content developed by specialised and qualified trainers, which suits different segments of the society, various age categories and the needs of those training.

Al Yamahi added that offering this platform for free and being easily accessible to those at home will urge new segments of the society to practice sports.

The digital platform for distance sports training can be accessed through the official Instagram account of New Age Fitness (@uaegoldsgym).