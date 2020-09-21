Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Dubai sports Council has obtained three International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, certificates: ISO 9001 for Quality Management System, ISO 45001 for Occupational Safety and Health Management System, and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received the certificates from visiting ISO officials in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Dr.

Mohammad Al Ansari, Director of DSC’s Strategic and Corporate Excellence department, as well as other officials and staff.

The International Organisation for Standardisation granted these certificates to Dubai Sports Council after four days of audit, and thorough verification of work flows, files and different procedures in practice at the Council. They visited all the departments at the Council and made sure all the procedures and operations were in compliance with international standards.