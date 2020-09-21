UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Sports Council Obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 And ISO 14001 Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certificates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) Dubai sports Council has obtained three International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, certificates: ISO 9001 for Quality Management System, ISO 45001 for Occupational Safety and Health Management System, and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received the certificates from visiting ISO officials in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and Dr.

Mohammad Al Ansari, Director of DSC’s Strategic and Corporate Excellence department, as well as other officials and staff.

The International Organisation for Standardisation granted these certificates to Dubai Sports Council after four days of audit, and thorough verification of work flows, files and different procedures in practice at the Council. They visited all the departments at the Council and made sure all the procedures and operations were in compliance with international standards.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

20 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

23 minutes ago

Noor Jehan’s 94th birth anniversary is being mar ..

48 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Over 2.3 mln kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio d ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.