Dubai Sports Council organisational structure approved

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 21 of 2019 approving the organisational structure of the Dubai sports Council.

The Resolution authorises the Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council to issue any decisions necessary to implement Resolution No. 21 of 2019, including the approval of tasks and responsibilities of the divisions included in the new organisational structure.

Resolution No. 51 of 2015 on the organisational structure of the Dubai Sports Council will be annulled. Any article in any resolution that contradicts the provisions of Resolution No. 21 of 2019 will be invalid.