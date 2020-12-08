Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancini, presents him with Mohammed bin Rashid’s ‘My Story’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council, DSC, received current Italy national football team manager Roberto Mancini at its headquarters yesterday and presented the former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss with a copy of "My Story", the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the DSC, received Mancini in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the DSC, and gave the 56-year-old a tour of the council’s headquarters. He briefed Mancini on the role of the DSC in promoting sports at different levels, developing its sports sector and attracting investments, as well as in organising and supporting different local and international sports events.

Mancini thanked Hareb and the DSC for their hospitality and congratulated the council for the great job it is doing in promoting Dubai as one of the top sporting destinations of the world. He also expressed his admiration for Dubai’s visionary leadership for creating an oasis of peace, tolerance and security.

Mancini, 56, has been a regular visitor to the UAE and Dubai, especially since taking over the reins at Manchester City in 2009, where he guided City to their first Premier League title in 44 years in 2011-2012. He also won an FA Cup (2010-2011) and the FA Community Shield (2012) with the English club before parting ways in 2013.

Mancini arrived at Manchester City following impressive managerial stints at cash-strapped Fiorentina and Lazio, and Inter Milan, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles, as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana. At Inter, he was at the helm of an Italian record of 17 consecutive league game victories, a streak that stretched almost half of the 2006-2007 season.

As a manager, Mancini also holds a number of other records, including most consecutive Coppa Italia finals from 2004 to 2008 (with Lazio in 2004 and with Inter in the following four seasons), as well as the distinction of reaching at least a semi-final of a major national cup competition between 2002 to 2014.

Mancini had a decorated career as a player as well and was best known for his time at Italian club Sampdoria, where he played more than 550 matches and helped the team win a Serie A league title (1990-91), four Coppa Italia titles, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup (1989-90).

In 1997, after 15 years at Sampdoria, Mancini left to join Lazio, where he won another league title (1999-2000), as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup (1998-99), the UEFA Super Cup (1999), two more Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana.

A deep-lying forward, Mancini was capped 36 times by Italy and took part in the 1988 UEFA Euro and the 1990 FIFA World Cup, and the Italians reached the semi-finals in both tournaments.