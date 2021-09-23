UrduPoint.com

Dubai Sports Council To Organise 12th Ice Warrior Challenge On 8th October At Ski Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Sports Council to organise 12th Ice Warrior Challenge on 8th October at Ski Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Ski Dubai, has announced that the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge is set to take place on 8th October, 2022, at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates.

The organisation of the 12th edition of the challenge follows the huge success of the 2nd DXB Snow Run organised by DSC at Ski Dubai earlier this month, and is part of Dubai’s efforts to offer unforgettable adventure experiences to members of the community.

A popular event among obstacle course enthusiasts, this year’s Ice Warrior Challenge will once again take place on one of the toughest commando assault courses in Ski Dubai, with participants taking on different obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Registration for the event is now open for all snow sports enthusiasts through https://www.premieronline.com/event/ice_warrior_12_5588. Limited spaces are available for the competition, with the last day for registration being 5th October.

The event will be open to people aged between 15 and 60. This year’s edition will include the special ‘Ladies Only’ category and an Elite category for participants with high fitness levels and who are able to complete the course in less than 25 minutes. The rest of the participants will be divided into three mixed groups – Group A, Group B and Group C.

The Elite group will be the first to challenge the course, starting at 6:30, followed by the three mixed groups, while the ‘Ladies Only’ group will start at 8:15.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and timed individually. All participants will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category.

Participants who complete the challenge will receive a medal and a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt after returning their timing chip at the finish line.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Dubai October Event All Race

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.