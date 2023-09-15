Open Menu

Dubai Sports Council To Organise Mountain Bike Race In Collaboration With Dubai Municipality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai Municipality

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) The second edition of the Mountain Bike Race, will be held on 15th October 2023 at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park, Al-Khawaneej in Dubai.

The race is organised by Dubai sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, and riders will pass through a forest of 70,000 trees.

Participants will compete in three different categories for both genders: the community category for a distance of 18 km / the amateurs' category – 37 km / the professionals' category – 56 km.

The first edition of the Mountain Bike Race was held successfully last year with the participation of 350 riders of various ages and multi-nationalities.

The Emiratis Khalifa Al-Kaabi and Marwa Al-Haj won the men's and women's amateur titles – 37 km.

The mountain bike track is designed in a distinctive way that adds more suspense and excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps.

Registration for participating in this event will remain open until 8th October, and valuable prizes are awarded to the winners in each category.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai October Event Race

Recent Stories

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

17 minutes ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

39 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

45 minutes ago
 Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

57 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

1 hour ago
ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

1 hour ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East