Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first electric scooter race

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) The Federation for Micromobility and Sport and the Dubai sports Council has announced the creation of the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, the pre-eminent showcase for e-scooter racing and micromobility potentiality. As a culmination of the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will take place on 16th December 2023 and will unite the world’s best riders to race on the fastest electric scooter around the streets of Dubai.

Celebrating sustainability, new mobility, safety and inclusivity, sixteen top male and female riders will compete together in a knockout-style race at speeds of over 100 kph for the title of the first Dubai Electric Scooter Cup Champion.

Designed specifically for the Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, the RS-Zero DXB edition is the fastest electric race scooter in the world, with a top speed of over 140 kph. It is state-of-the-art in its technology, has a lean angle over 58 degrees and is designed to be the ultimate in elite performance.

The Federation for Micromobility and Sport spearheads the development of micromobility as an exciting new form of racing and as a more sustainable form of urban mobility.

This cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council to host the first-ever Dubai Electric Scooter Cup has as its goal to pioneer development in safety, infrastructure and technology in the fast-growing micromobility sector.

Alex Wurz, President of the Federation for Micromobility and Sport, said, “I’m thrilled to make this important step in a city that is striving for new mobility solutions. This unique event will showcase the potential for micromobility - racing in close proximity with uncompromised safety principles through the cities of the future. This is a landmark agreement for the Federation with Dubai Sports Council and points to an exciting future.”

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General, Dubai Sports Council, commented “The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will be a showcase for cutting-edge e-technology and the pinnacle of e-scooter racing. We are delighted to work with the Federation on the safety and integration challenges of the micromobility sector. We welcome international teams and riders to race on our downtown streets and shine a spotlight on this evolution.”