Dubai Sports Council To Reopen Sports Academies, Coaching Clinics

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Sports Council to reopen sports academies, coaching clinics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council has announced that sports academies and coaching clinics based in Dubai’s private educational institutions can now reopen for business.

The permission is on the condition they strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, DSC said in a statement.

The list of sports facilities in private educational institutions, which the Council permits academies to use for their activities include cricket and football pitches; tennis, volleyball, basketball and volleyball courts; running tracks, indoor sports halls, fitness centres and swimming pools.

"The academies, among other things, will have to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times," DSC added.

The age limitations, however, still remain. Children below the age of 12 and elders above the age of 60 are not allowed to take part in the activities at these academies.

Furthermore, DSC said academies which meet the safety requirements and wish to resume their coaching and training activities, must first obtain an approval from the Council. A team from the Council will also visit to inspect the facilities to ensure they comply with all the safety guidelines and protocols.

"The decision to allow academies at educational institutions to resume business is part of a series of decisions taken by Dubai Sports Council to gradually reopen the sports sector following weeks of closure due to COVID-19, after getting approval from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management," DSC said in conclusion.

