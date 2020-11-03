Dubai Sports Council will continue to develop sports sector, launch new initiatives, says Mansour bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, DSC, has said the Council will continue developing the sports sector in Dubai and strengthening the UAE’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for hosting top international sports event by launching new initiates that translate the vision of the country’s wise leadership and seek the development of Emirati personnel.

This was stated during a meeting of the Council’s board of Directors, held at the DSC headquarters and chaired by Sheikh Mansour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSC, participated in the meeting along with members Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Maryam Al Hammadi, Ali Bujsaim, Mohammed Al Kamali, Ahmad Al Shafar, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Council. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, was also present.

Sheikh Mansour confirmed that the Council will continue to organise international and local sporting events, and provide its facilities to event organisers from international and local sports federations and organisations, as well as the private sector, to contribute to the spread of sports in different regions of Dubai.

The Council will also welcome international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai, or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai to take advantage of the excellent organisational atmosphere here, as well as the gold standards of safety and care.

Sheikh Mansour also reaffirmed cooperation with training centres and academies that attracts a large number of amateurs in various sports.

In the meeting, the results of Decree No. 5 of 2020 issued by the Chairman of the Council were reviewed. The decree sought the development and follow-up of the administrative and supervisory cadres in clubs and sports companies in the Emirate of Dubai and sets controls for the work of this important group in the various clubs and sports companies.

The performance report of the Council - the events that were organised during the last period and the events scheduled for the coming period - were also reviewed at the meeting.

The number of events organised during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 90, of which 10 were international and 80 local. The number of upcoming events scheduled for November and December is 85, 13 of which are international and 72 local.

The main sports events taking place in Dubai in November and December are Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic women's golf championship, the ICE Warrior Challenge, the final stages of Indian Premier League, Al Marmoom Dune Run, Garmin Quest Race in Hatta, the DP World Tour Championship, and the Dubai International Sports Conference.

The directors reviewed the report of the Development and Future Committee, including the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model and the changing scope of the Council’s supervisory powers.

The new Dubai Sports Excellence Model will be applied during the current sports season and the winners will be honoured in 2021. The eighth session of the model will honour performances of both public and private sports institutions.

The Board also reviewed the report of the Investment and Projects Committee on the plan to achieve self-sufficiency at Dubai football companies.

The Board also reviewed a report of the Dubai International Marine Club related to the management of the club’s assets, and it was decided to form a working group headed by Hareb, to coordinate with the Club on receiving the asset report within 30 days.

The Board also reviewed several other topics within the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken in this regard.