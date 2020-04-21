UrduPoint.com
Dubai Startup Hub Delivers Hands-on Training For Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for entrepreneurs, small businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, once again partnered with GoDaddy, to deliver hands-on training for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

An online workshop, titled "Build a Digital Presence with GoDaddy" was attended by 25 members of the Dubai Startup Hub. It aimed at supporting founders to build and enhance their online presence and equipping them with the right tools to take advantage of digital economy and continue growing their ventures in the face of current challenges, such as COVID-19.

The training facilitators stressed on the reason why having an online presence is essential for entrepreneurs in the UAE, which has a 90% internet penetration and mobiles accounting for more than 60% of the web traffic.

The digital training session was led by Selina Bieber, Senior Regional Director MENA, Turkey and South Africa at GoDaddy.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber explained that the workshop is part of the educational agenda of Dubai Startup Hub and the organisation’s commitment to provide effective and efficient tools for entrepreneur’s growth and development.

"In today’s world, which is witnessing the growth of e-commerce and a digitally-savvy customer, it is very important to build an online presence to market your product or service and be visible. Being online, helps a business shape their virtual identity and is a strong channel for attracting customers and building trust. We, at Dubai Startup Hub, understand the important role that technology can play in ensuring business continuity and that is why we are offering our workshops online – to continue supporting our entrepreneurs in spite of these uncertain times," Sycheva added.

Bieber said, "At GoDaddy, our focus is on empowering entrepreneurs on their journey to bring their idea to life online."

Upon completion of this two-day training, the participants will receive a course certificate and GoDaddy will provide a dedicated support and business growth package.

