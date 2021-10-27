Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Emirati Development Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber, and Dubai Technology Entrepreneurs Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority wholly-owned entity, recently concluded the second edition of the Emirati Development Programme, which saw Sherina Al Sowaidi of Liftoff named the winner of this year’s programme competition.

Al Sowaidi competed with 26 other start-ups during the final stage of the programme. The finalists, who presented their smart business concepts to an expert panel, are now eligible to start and launch their businesses with support and guidance. She will receive additional business acceleration support from the organisers, including joining a Dtec programme for start-ups for a year to receive training, guidance and mentorship.

The programme offers participants access to internship opportunities with leading companies from the private sector, including DHL; Oliver Wyman, and International consultant Law Office (ICLO); complimentary company setup with Dtec; Complimentary 3-month access to Dtec co-working; as well as the opportunity to exhibit at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Hans Christensen, Vice President of Dtec, said, "Our collaboration with Dubai Chamber on the Emirati Development Programme follows a series of joint initiatives between the two entities. It is also in line with the strategies of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and Dtec to instil an entrepreneurial culture, especially in promising tech sectors that have gained traction recently with the spread of new digital-based work, education, and communication cultures.

Since SMEs make up 94 percent of the companies operating in the UAE and employ more than 86 percent of the country’s workforce, the Emirati Development Programme will reflect positively on the national economy.

Hans highlighted the fact that the joint efforts of Dtec and Dubai Chamber support entrepreneurs and innovators to establish flexible start-ups that can attract investments and funding, helping them launch and expand.

Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager of Special Projects and Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber, noted that the Emirati Development Programme is a key strategy of the chamber’s efforts to support entrepreneurship, talents and innovative ideas from the Emirati youth. It contributes to establishing a new generation of entrepreneurs who can achieve their goals and business ideas successfully, she added.

The participants also took part in training sessions covering various topics of interest, which was led by experts from Dtec; LinkedIn; International Consultant Law Office (ICLO); Intelligent Finance Consultants (IFC); LPS Brands; and Think Media Labs (TMLs). The training focused on establishing and promoting the growth of technology businesses, the importance of sales to emerging entrepreneurs and how to develop and present an effective investor pitch presentation.