Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Area 2071, recently kicked off the fourth edition of its weekly networking series, bringing together stakeholders from the Dubai start-up ecosystem.

The 10-week series, hosted at Emirates Towers, will run until 13th November, placing the spotlight on a wide range of sectors, timely topics, trends and technologies that are central to Dubai’s economic development, such as talent, artificial intelligence, data science, education, travel, hospitality, logistics and social impact.

The series will devote special attention to the subject of start-up expansion and scaling up, highlighting the support and resources offered by the Dubai Startup Hub and other eco-system players, through a series of panel discussions joined by representatives from leading incubators, accelerators and government entities in Dubai.

"We are very encouraged by the strong interest and turnout for the first networking event of the season, and look forward to hearing from a variety of innovative start-ups that are making their mark on industries, as well as our eco-system partners who are offering valuable knowledge and resources to our members," said Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber.

She described the Dubai Startup Hub networking series as a platform for start-up ecosystem players, such as incubators, co-working spaces and accelerator programmes, to engage directly with the entrepreneurial community and provide them with support.

An initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, Area 2071 is a physical manifestation of the UAE Centennial Plan, which aims to develop the UAE into the world’s leading nation by 2071. The networking series is aligned with Area 2071’s efforts at promoting co-collaboration amongst creative thinkers, innovators, industry experts and entrepreneurs, for a better future in Dubai.