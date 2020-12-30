Dubai Startup Hub launches eight guides to support entrepreneurs, startups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Dubai Startup Hub initiative has launched eight guides to help startups in the UAE do business.

The decision was made at Dubai Chamber's fifth and final ‘Networking Series’ which was organised in cooperation with Virtuzone, and targeted startups and entrepreneurs and ran from mid-October to mid-December 2020.

The new guides cover eight key sectors, namely, Fintech, Healthcare, Transportation, education, F&B, Social Impact, Sustainability, and travel, Tourism & Hospitality. They provide resources – including relevant data, statistics, opportunities, and legislation – for entrepreneurs looking to launch startups in each of the eight sectors, additionally offering advice on how to apply for licences.

The guides also provide a comprehensive list of business incubators and accelerators that can help entrepreneurs grow their startups, as well as events that focus on their specific sectors.

The fifth edition of Dubai Chamber’s Networking Series drew more than 360 participants, 22 percent of them Emirati entrepreneurs, in addition to startup owners from around the world tuning in for the virtual event.

"The guides are an innovative new tool to help promising startups in each of the target sectors," asserted Natalia Sycheva, Senior Manager, Special Projects and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber.

"The Dubai Startup Hub’s mandate is to support emerging companies and help them understand and navigate the procedures for establishing businesses in Dubai," she explained.

The initiative, she said, serves to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and lays solid foundations for partnership and cooperation, all in an effort to drive growth in the emirate’s startup scene. This ultimately boosts Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthens its position as a global destination for new businesses.

Dubai Chamber’s Networking Series has drawn more than 1,650 participants throughout its five editions, including entrepreneurs, startup founders, and investors, where a total of 48 meetings were held.