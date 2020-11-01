Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track growth of scale-ups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the launch of the Scale-Up Dubai programme, an extension of Market Access, which provides in-depth knowledge, guidance and tailored support to fast-growing start-ups, or scale-ups, as they look to take their businesses to the next level and expand beyond borders.

Joining the pilot programme are scale-ups that have already developed viable businesses and benefited from their participation in Dubai Startup Hub’s Market Access programme, which fosters partnerships between start-ups and leading corporates in Dubai.

Over the last few months, the selected scale-ups took part in several interactive sessions that provided valuable insights on business setups, and global expansion as well as opportunities to showcase their businesses to public and private sector organisations. During the session, representatives from Virtuzone and Afridi & Angell shared legal and licensing expertise with the participants, as well as practical information about the process, cost and legalities of setting up in Dubai.

Participants had the opportunity to connect directly with Omar Khan, Dubai Chamber’s Director of International Offices, and Dubai Chamber’s representative offices in Africa and Eurasia and benefit from tailored support and guidance on specific markets of interest.

A virtual business networking event joined by senior representatives from the Roads and Transport Authority, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Future Foundation, showcased new technologies offered by the scale-ups to government entities and established businesses looking for innovative solutions to address existing challenges. Upon their completion of the Scale-Up Dubai programme, participants receive a digital "Market Ready" stamp that helps them boost their appeal and reputation among corporates in Dubai.

Hisham Al Shirawi, 2nd Vice Chairman at Dubai Chamber described Scale-up Dubai as a unique programme designed around the evolving needs of Dubai Startup Hub’s scale-up members who are ready to take their businesses to the next level, explore global markets and connect with public and private sector stakeholders who are keen to work with promising scale-ups.

Al Shirawi noted that the enrolled scale-ups offer cutting-edge solutions related to energy, health-tech, transportation, logistics, fintech and e-commerce that address market needs and new challenges created by COVID-19. He revealed that Dubai Startup Hub’s scale-up members have launched over 35 pilot projects to date, and collectively raised more than AED16 million while generating more than AED6 million in sales.