UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Startup Hub Launches Weekly Digital Meet Up Series For New Members

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Dubai Startup Hub launches weekly digital meet up series for new members

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has organised its first online event for its new members, within the framework of its plans to continue delivery of all programmes and activities digitally.

This comes in line with its support of business continuity and commitments towards developing entrepreneurship in the Emirate, it added.

During the webinar, Dubai Startup Hub introduced the group of 40 new members to the various initiatives offered to enhance their competitiveness and help them sustain and grow during current business environment.

Dubai Startup Hub also revealed that starting April, it would be providing a new service of online mentorship to support entrepreneurs during such time. Accordingly, its new and existing members can secure specialised entrepreneurship guidance, support with reviewing their business model, improving and rehearsing investor pitch, and navigating the Dubai market.

Using the latest technologies, Dubai Startup Hub was able to communicate and interact with the attendees, answer their questions regarding the services and benefits, in a seamless way. "This highlighted the importance of technology in reducing the impact of distance by achieving the goals of hosting a workshop or seminar digitally," it added.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship, at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the smart transformation of services has become an urgent necessity for all institutions who serve innovators and entrepreneurs today. "Organising digital networking platform and delivering educational and acceleration programmes online is an important step that allows them to continue serving entrepreneurs at all times and enhances Dubai's position as a global destination for entrepreneurship," she remarked.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dubai Chamber Hub April Market Commerce Event All Industry

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

10 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

14 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

14 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

21 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

15 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.