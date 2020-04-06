Dubai Startup Hub launches weekly digital meet up series for new members

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has organised its first online event for its new members, within the framework of its plans to continue delivery of all programmes and activities digitally.

This comes in line with its support of business continuity and commitments towards developing entrepreneurship in the Emirate, it added.

During the webinar, Dubai Startup Hub introduced the group of 40 new members to the various initiatives offered to enhance their competitiveness and help them sustain and grow during current business environment.

Dubai Startup Hub also revealed that starting April, it would be providing a new service of online mentorship to support entrepreneurs during such time. Accordingly, its new and existing members can secure specialised entrepreneurship guidance, support with reviewing their business model, improving and rehearsing investor pitch, and navigating the Dubai market.

Using the latest technologies, Dubai Startup Hub was able to communicate and interact with the attendees, answer their questions regarding the services and benefits, in a seamless way. "This highlighted the importance of technology in reducing the impact of distance by achieving the goals of hosting a workshop or seminar digitally," it added.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship, at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the smart transformation of services has become an urgent necessity for all institutions who serve innovators and entrepreneurs today. "Organising digital networking platform and delivering educational and acceleration programmes online is an important step that allows them to continue serving entrepreneurs at all times and enhances Dubai's position as a global destination for entrepreneurship," she remarked.