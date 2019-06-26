Dubai Startup Hub roadshow attracts over 200 promising Indian start-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) More than 200 start-ups across New Delhi and Bengaluru expressed their interest in entering the Dubai market during a roadshow organised recently by the Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A total of 10 shortlisted start-ups in both cities were given the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of expert judges. Once selected, the winning start-ups will receive business set-up support from the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, and a platform to expand their operations into Dubai.

The three-day roadshow, organised in cooperation with Dtec, a wholly-owned tech start-up hub owned by the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, provided an ideal platform for Indian start-ups to learn about Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the vast opportunities, programmes and resources it has to offer.

During his opening remarks at the event, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India, highlighted the special UAE-India relationship, which he said has benefited from the historic ties the countries share and their close proximity to one another, adding that bilateral relations have strengthened in recent years following high-level delegation visits.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at the Dubai Chamber, gave an informative presentation about the UAE’s business landscape and start-up ecosystem.

"This unique roadshow exceeded our expectations and achieved its objective of attracting high-potential Indian start-ups to Dubai that can offer valuable expertise and cutting-edge solutions. The initiative supports the Dubai Chamber’s efforts to promote Dubai as a global business hub and preferred destination for innovative start-ups, and has also paved the way for economic cooperation in emerging and innovation-focused industries that are reshaping and advancing Dubai’s economy," said Khan.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from start-up communities across New Delhi and Dubai, venture capitalists, mentors, investors, and entrepreneurs. Later this week, the roadshow will head to Bengaluru, a key hub for Indian tech start-ups, known as the Silicon Valley of India, where a similar competition will be held.