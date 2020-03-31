Dubai Startup Hub, TEC select 30 entrepreneurs for Emirati Development Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, a wholly-owned tech co-working space by the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, today announced the selection of 30 Emirati entrepreneurs to participate in their first joint Emirati Development Programme Training & Mentorship Academy The academy will provide a two-module programme comprised of specialised training programmes and mentorship support. Commencing in June, the academy training sessions will cover topics ranging from how to develop an effective business model and practical tools and strategies for generating sales to in-depth pitch training.

A pitching competition will be organised for the 30 entrepreneurs during their time at the academy, where five winners will be chosen to receive the additional benefit of 1 on 1 comprehensive mentorship support to further grow their ventures.

"The Emirati Development Programme received a high number of submissions and succeeded in attracting ambitious Emirati entrepreneurs and owners of start-up projects of all ages. Sixty percent of the applicants had not received or previously participated in training programmes and workshops on entrepreneurship - the participation of these new entrepreneurs highlights that Dubai Startup Hub is a first-choice Primary destination for those wanting to create innovative business ventures in our market," said Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber.

"From the applications received, we have selected 30 Emirati entrepreneurs to participate in the Emirati Development Programme in the Training & Mentorship Academy, with half (15) having business ideas that are yet to be converted into actual projects. The rest have started their commercial projects, with a number of these in the fields of advanced technologies, such as robotics, 3D printing and drone manufacturing, with others encompassing consumer goods, education and sustainability solutions," Sycheva added.

Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Dtec, said, "We are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide training and guidance to Emirati entrepreneurs that will enable them to plan and implement innovative and high-quality solutions, especially within the technology industry. We are also pleased to award the winners with the required support, facilities and strategic council as part of Dtec Ventures, to scale up their projects in the future. This includes a flexi-desk set-up at Dtec for one year for the first winner and six months free access to Dtec’s co-working space for the four other winners."

The Emirati Development Programme aims to encourage entrepreneurial nationals to take up private-sector job opportunities by identifying and developing their skills through specialised training and providing them with the necessary knowledge and experience in entrepreneurship.