Dubai Startup Hub To Organise Dubai Tech Tour In India

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Startup Hub to organise Dubai Tech Tour in India

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the chamber’s international offices in India, announced that it will organise the Dubai Tech Tour, to foster collaboration between the UAE and India in the area of retail tech.

The virtual trade mission will begin in September and offer scale-ups access to exclusive virtual events, as well as the opportunity for delegates to meet with public and private sector stakeholders from the UAE, pitch their businesses to prospective investors and business partners, and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by the chamber.

The upcoming tour will familiarise delegates to Dubai’s economy, business landscape and entrepreneurial environment while offering them access to the hub’s Scaleup Dubai Programme and the support offered by the chamber’s representative offices around the world.

In preparation for the tour, the hub is hosting a series of informative industry sessions for retail tech founders, investors and incubators, to discuss the most attractive opportunities across the value chain of modern retail. The series started with a virtual event, entitled, "Retail Supply Chain and Omni-Channel Business," organised in collaboration with the Supply Chain and Logistics Business Group and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The roadshow will examine the role of advanced technologies and omni-channel strategies in reshaping experiences for retailers and customers alike, as well as the growth opportunities in Dubai’s retail market and the various competitive advantages offered by the emirate to Indian scale-ups.

Indian scale-ups keen to join the second Dubai Tech Tour will have until 20th July, 2021, to register their interest online.

