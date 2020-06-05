Dubai State Security arrest notorious international crime boss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 5th June 2020 (WAM) - In a sting operation, Dubai’s security officials arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a Danish national, on the evening of Wednesday 3 June 2020.

Amir Faten Mekky is the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Mekky, who is wanted by INTERPOL, is associated with one of the world’s most notorious international criminals Radwan Al-Taghi, the head of the ‘Angels of Death’ gang, who was arrested in Dubai in December 2019 and handed over to Holland.

Mekky has eluded security forces across Europe and was at large until today.

Intelligence gathered by Dubai State Security revealed that Amir Mekky entered the country on 14 November 2018 using alternative travel documents.

Mekky was arrested following the efforts of a joint task force that included the Dubai Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The task force ensured the arrest was made in compliance with the UAE legal process and in accordance with international legal standards.

Special forces from Dubai State Security raided Amir Mekky’s place of residence early morning on 4 June and took him into custody.

Mekky is currently being investigated and preparations are underway to hand him over to the relevant authorities.

The high-profile arrest sends a clear message that Dubai will not tolerate international criminal activities even if the crimes have not been committed in the UAE. It also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fulfill its responsibilities towards combating transnational crime.