Dubai Statistics Center receives ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Dubai Statistics Center has become one of only four government agencies to be granted the ‘100% Paperless Stamp’ by the Smart Dubai Department for full implementation of all the requirements of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

In an exceptional response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform the emirate’s government into a fully paperless government by the end of 2021, the Centre achieved the goal in a record time of just nine months.

Tariq Al Janahi, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Happiness and Wellbeing Officer of Dubai Statistics Center and his team received the ‘100% Paperless Stamp’ from His Excellency Younis Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment and Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, during their visit to the Center.

Al Janahi said the Center began implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy in February 2020. Part of the fourth group of nine government agencies to implement the Strategy, the Center, set a target of printing its last paper by 2020 end. "We were able to convert the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to strengthen our procedures for paperless transformation and accelerate our implementation plan. Our team re-engineered procedures, processes and services to keep pace with the demands of the changed environment and significantly raised our efficiency in implementing paperless transformation standards," he said.

A comprehensive plan for transformation was implemented by the Dubai Statistics Center team in four main phases, Al Janahi said.

In the first phase, all services provided to customers were automated and transformed into fully digital services. Customers could access these services without submitting any paper forms or having to be physically present at the Center. In the second phase, all printers in the Center's departments were removed. Simultaneously, workshops were organised to make employees aware of the importance of reducing paper printing. In the third stage, all paper forms used internally were replaced with electronic forms, and electronic signature were activated for all the Center’s employees by upgrading their digital ID accounts to trusted accounts with approved signatures.

At the beginning of February 2020, a total of 17,201 papers were printed at the Center. One month into the implementation of the paperless strategy, the Center succeeded in reducing the amount of printed paper by 59%. The number of papers used for printing were reduced to 6,994 in March. With the reduction of the number of printers in the Center by half and the automation of all paper forms by June, only 915 printed papers were used across the Center. By activating the electronic signatures of all the Center’s employees and removing 90% of printers, the Center reduced the number of printed papers to 189 by the end of September 2020. The Center printed its last paper on 20 October 2020.

Al Janahi expressed his appreciation for the advisory and technical support provided by Smart Dubai that helped the Center in achieving this ambitious goal.