Dubai Stem Cell Conference calls for raising awareness of importance of cord blood storage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Third Dubai Stem Cell Conference, organised by the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, formerly known as the Hortmann Stem Cell Laboratory, concluded yesterday with a call to raise awareness about the importance of cord blood storage.

The two-day conference featured lectures and discussions on regenerative medicine and stem cell research, attended by 500 doctors, technicians, and specialists, including 25 international speakers who were senior scientists in the field.

Dr. Fatima Al Hashemi, President of the Dubai Stem Cell Conference and Director of the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, stressed that stem cells are considered the medicine of the future, as they have become the only effective treatment for 80 blood diseases such as thalassemia, leukemia, and immune diseases.

She noted that some diseases, such as diabetes and autism, are still undergoing clinical trials and have not yet been approved for treatment. She urged families, especially those with a history of such illnesses, to store umbilical cord blood, which is collected from the placenta immediately after birth. Once its viability is confirmed, it can be preserved for up to 30 years

Dr. Fatima explained that the conference focused on the latest advanced research in stem cell therapy, modern treatments in the field of regenerative medicine, and the impact of scientific research on stem cells on the development of treatment techniques for diseases, stressing that stem cell therapy will be within a few years the effective treatment for many incurable diseases.

This year's conference attracted 25 speakers from leading scientists in the stem cell sector from the United States, as well as speakers from Japan, Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Qatar and the UAE, creating a diverse exchange of ideas and innovations.

Al Hashemi explained that during the conference, 4 workshops were held on the latest research and developments related to stem cells to educate the participants in the workshops. This provided them with international experiences to hone their scientific and practical skills, in addition to a special session "Networking Session" to educate the audience about stem cell science and study the latest research, technologies and successful clinical trials.

She added that the conference also reviewed 20 medical research studies on stem cells, conducted by medical and science students. The best research was honoured to emphasise the importance of stem cells and genomics, which are seen as the present and future of medicine, offering hope for many patients. Participants in the conference received 14 credit hours from the Dubai Health Authority.