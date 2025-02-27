- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai Stem Cell Conference calls for raising awareness of importance of cord blood storage
Dubai Stem Cell Conference Calls For Raising Awareness Of Importance Of Cord Blood Storage
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Third Dubai Stem Cell Conference, organised by the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, formerly known as the Hortmann Stem Cell Laboratory, concluded yesterday with a call to raise awareness about the importance of cord blood storage.
The two-day conference featured lectures and discussions on regenerative medicine and stem cell research, attended by 500 doctors, technicians, and specialists, including 25 international speakers who were senior scientists in the field.
Dr. Fatima Al Hashemi, President of the Dubai Stem Cell Conference and Director of the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, stressed that stem cells are considered the medicine of the future, as they have become the only effective treatment for 80 blood diseases such as thalassemia, leukemia, and immune diseases.
She noted that some diseases, such as diabetes and autism, are still undergoing clinical trials and have not yet been approved for treatment. She urged families, especially those with a history of such illnesses, to store umbilical cord blood, which is collected from the placenta immediately after birth. Once its viability is confirmed, it can be preserved for up to 30 years
Dr. Fatima explained that the conference focused on the latest advanced research in stem cell therapy, modern treatments in the field of regenerative medicine, and the impact of scientific research on stem cells on the development of treatment techniques for diseases, stressing that stem cell therapy will be within a few years the effective treatment for many incurable diseases.
This year's conference attracted 25 speakers from leading scientists in the stem cell sector from the United States, as well as speakers from Japan, Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Qatar and the UAE, creating a diverse exchange of ideas and innovations.
Al Hashemi explained that during the conference, 4 workshops were held on the latest research and developments related to stem cells to educate the participants in the workshops. This provided them with international experiences to hone their scientific and practical skills, in addition to a special session "Networking Session" to educate the audience about stem cell science and study the latest research, technologies and successful clinical trials.
She added that the conference also reviewed 20 medical research studies on stem cells, conducted by medical and science students. The best research was honoured to emphasise the importance of stem cells and genomics, which are seen as the present and future of medicine, offering hope for many patients. Participants in the conference received 14 credit hours from the Dubai Health Authority.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..
UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights remarkable power vested in pu ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone
Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’
British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims around 'The World Islands'
DFSA announces 31% increase in number of authorised firms in 2024
BEEAH, Greenthesis partner to develop PE film recycling facility in Sharjah
UAE's first domestic card scheme launched
UAE President, Greek Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE Government honours winners of UAE Innovates 2025 Award
Dubai Stem Cell Conference calls for raising awareness of importance of cord blo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relations, witness signing o ..18 seconds ago
-
UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award34 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights remarkable power vested in public entities to cha ..2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone2 minutes ago
-
Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’2 minutes ago
-
British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims around 'The World Islands'2 minutes ago
-
DFSA announces 31% increase in number of authorised firms in 20243 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Greenthesis partner to develop PE film recycling facility in Sharjah3 minutes ago
-
UAE's first domestic card scheme launched3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Greek Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations3 minutes ago
-
UAE Government honours winners of UAE Innovates 2025 Award4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Stem Cell Conference calls for raising awareness of importance of cord blood storage4 minutes ago