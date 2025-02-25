Open Menu

Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Stem Cell Congress (DSCC 2025) opened today at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, welcoming over 500 delegates, including leading scientists, medical professionals, and industry experts.

Organised by First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory and supported by Dubai Health Authority, the event highlights the latest advancements in stem cell and regenerative medicine.

The opening ceremony featured a welcome address, the national anthem, and an introductory video showcasing First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory’s contributions to stem cell research in the UAE.

Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, Chairperson of DSCC and Director of First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, delivered the opening speech, emphasising the importance of advancing stem cell research, clinical applications, and public awareness. She highlighted FDA-approved stem cell therapies for blood cancers, thalassaemia, and autoimmune diseases.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Executive Office, addressed the audience, focusing on innovation and collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s position as a biotechnology and regenerative medicine hub.

A key moment of the ceremony was the awarding of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, making it the first GMP-certified stem cell lab in the UAE. This certification ensures the highest safety and quality standards in stem cell processing and therapy, marking a major milestone for the industry.

The event concluded with an award ceremony and a special performance, setting the stage for two days of discussions, scientific presentations, and workshops on the future of stem cell and gene therapy.

