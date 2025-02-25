Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 Opens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Stem Cell Congress (DSCC 2025) opened today at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, welcoming over 500 delegates, including leading scientists, medical professionals, and industry experts.
Organised by First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory and supported by Dubai Health Authority, the event highlights the latest advancements in stem cell and regenerative medicine.
The opening ceremony featured a welcome address, the national anthem, and an introductory video showcasing First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory’s contributions to stem cell research in the UAE.
Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, Chairperson of DSCC and Director of First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, delivered the opening speech, emphasising the importance of advancing stem cell research, clinical applications, and public awareness. She highlighted FDA-approved stem cell therapies for blood cancers, thalassaemia, and autoimmune diseases.
Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Executive Office, addressed the audience, focusing on innovation and collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s position as a biotechnology and regenerative medicine hub.
A key moment of the ceremony was the awarding of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, making it the first GMP-certified stem cell lab in the UAE. This certification ensures the highest safety and quality standards in stem cell processing and therapy, marking a major milestone for the industry.
The event concluded with an award ceremony and a special performance, setting the stage for two days of discussions, scientific presentations, and workshops on the future of stem cell and gene therapy.
Recent Stories
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case
2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested
Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost defence exports
GC University concludes training program
Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festival concludes with enthusiasm
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens1 minute ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM31 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador31 minutes ago
-
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair31 minutes ago
-
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD1 hour ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Unified Medical Operations Command Centre ecosystem in Abu Dhab ..1 hour ago
-
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments1 hour ago
-
TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 182 hours ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education partner to assess UAE� ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Cyber Security Council, CPX unveil Cybersecurity Report 20252 hours ago
-
Ma’an launches initiative to recognise community giving in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval2 hours ago