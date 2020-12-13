UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Supreme Council Of Energy, Clean Energy Business Council Establish Dialogue On Future Of Mobility In Dubai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Business Council establish dialogue on future of mobility in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy hosted an online meeting with industry leaders, represented by the Clean Energy business Council (CEBC), to discuss the future of mobility in Dubai.

Ahmad Buti al Muhairbi, Secretary General of The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Dr. Nasser Saidi, Chairman of the CEBC, led the meeting, along with technical teams from both organisations and industry representatives.

In August, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy issued Directive Number 2 of 2020, which included an update of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in government organisations.

According to the new directive, the public sector in Dubai must increase its percentage of hybrid and electric vehicles to at least 10 per cent of their overall annual procurement of vehicles through end of 2024. This percentage will increase to 20 per cent from 2025 to the end of 2029 and 30 per cent from 2030 onwards.

This applies to both purchased and leased vehicles.

To support the transition of the automotive industry towards green mobility and the recent initiatives taking places in the UAE, the Future Mobility Club (FMC) has been created, under the umbrella of the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), with an initial focus on electric vehicles. FMC is supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market, green job development and is raising awareness about this industry, as well as interacting with key public-private stakeholders to establish partnerships and collaborations.

During the meeting, participants exchanged their ideas and plans for the future of green mobility, discussed multiple future challenges and outlined the areas of future collaboration, which are expected to benefit all stakeholders in the market, including owners of both hybrid and electric vehicles.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Vehicles Vehicle Job August 2020 Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

5 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

20 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new round of &#039;UAE C ..

35 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.