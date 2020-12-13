Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Business Council establish dialogue on future of mobility in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy hosted an online meeting with industry leaders, represented by the Clean Energy business Council (CEBC), to discuss the future of mobility in Dubai.

Ahmad Buti al Muhairbi, Secretary General of The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Dr. Nasser Saidi, Chairman of the CEBC, led the meeting, along with technical teams from both organisations and industry representatives.

In August, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy issued Directive Number 2 of 2020, which included an update of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in government organisations.

According to the new directive, the public sector in Dubai must increase its percentage of hybrid and electric vehicles to at least 10 per cent of their overall annual procurement of vehicles through end of 2024. This percentage will increase to 20 per cent from 2025 to the end of 2029 and 30 per cent from 2030 onwards.

This applies to both purchased and leased vehicles.

To support the transition of the automotive industry towards green mobility and the recent initiatives taking places in the UAE, the Future Mobility Club (FMC) has been created, under the umbrella of the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), with an initial focus on electric vehicles. FMC is supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market, green job development and is raising awareness about this industry, as well as interacting with key public-private stakeholders to establish partnerships and collaborations.

During the meeting, participants exchanged their ideas and plans for the future of green mobility, discussed multiple future challenges and outlined the areas of future collaboration, which are expected to benefit all stakeholders in the market, including owners of both hybrid and electric vehicles.