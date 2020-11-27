Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews impact of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) The Dubai Supreme Council discussed the impact of COVID-19 and the Mitigation Strategy for Energy Sector in a virtual meeting recently.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 62nd meeting of the Council, which reviewed several other topics including the Facility Management Energy Accreditation Scheme, and Dubai Supreme Council Administrative Order number (AO/1 of 2020) for Energy Service Providers.

"In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we are ready for the post-Covid-19 era, forging ahead with developing the government work system in the UAE as the pandemic has affected all countries. The main direction for the energy sector in Dubai is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to increase clean energy projects and utilising the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digitisation. This will ensure a world-leading infrastructure according to the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and availability; as well as accelerate investments in disruptive technologies, advanced research and development, smart grids, energy storage, the internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy efficiency, cybersecurity, robotics, national capacity building," said Al Tayer.

"We have been briefed on updates in the work of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, which is preparing new guidelines for issuing licenses for trading petroleum products in Dubai, in conformity with the highest international standards," added Al Tayer.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy, said that the meeting reviewed the incentives that RTA is providing for owners of electric vehicles to encourage sustainable green mobility through the acquisition of hybrid and electric vehicles. Incentives include free parking, exemption from registration and renewal fees, exemption from fees for obtaining a Salik tag, and an electric car sticker on the number plate.

The meeting was attended by the following board members: Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA); and Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum.