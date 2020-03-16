Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews operational efficiency, reducing emissions efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DSCE, has chaired the 59th meeting for the council in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

Ahmad Buti Al Muhairabi, Secretary-General of the DSCE attended the meeting along with board members Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla Jassem bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminum; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC; Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; and Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum.

The meeting participants discussed several topics, including a presentation by Emirates Global Aluminium on operating its H-Class turbine at Jebel Ali, which has one of the latest technologies for reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions with a high operational efficiency. The power plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy generation in the facilities of Emirates Global Aluminium in Jebel Ali and reducing carbon emissions in general.

"We have reviewed the best practices in operations and factories operational efficiency as well as waste to energy in Dubai to achieve maximum benefit from alternative energy and reduce waste.

This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the shift towards a sustainable green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050," said Al Tayer.

The meeting also tackled the Dubai Waste Minimisation Strategy, through sorting and recycling, which reduced waste at Dubai Municipality's, DM, landfills.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, collaborates with DM in a project to treat all types of solid waste by using direct burning technologies to generate thermal energy and convert it into clean electrical energy and export it to the grid. The plant has the highest thermal efficiency in solid waste treatment, which achieves Dubai’s strategies.

"We have discussed the upcoming stage of the Waste to Energy project. It is expected to treat 5,500 tonnes of DM’s solid waste and produce 200 megawatts of electricity by 2022," said Ahmad Al Muhairabi.