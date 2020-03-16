UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Supreme Council Of Energy Reviews Operational Efficiency, Reducing Emissions Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews operational efficiency, reducing emissions efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DSCE, has chaired the 59th meeting for the council in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

Ahmad Buti Al Muhairabi, Secretary-General of the DSCE attended the meeting along with board members Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla Jassem bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminum; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC; Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee; and Frederick Chemin, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum.

The meeting participants discussed several topics, including a presentation by Emirates Global Aluminium on operating its H-Class turbine at Jebel Ali, which has one of the latest technologies for reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions with a high operational efficiency. The power plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy generation in the facilities of Emirates Global Aluminium in Jebel Ali and reducing carbon emissions in general.

"We have reviewed the best practices in operations and factories operational efficiency as well as waste to energy in Dubai to achieve maximum benefit from alternative energy and reduce waste.

This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the shift towards a sustainable green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050," said Al Tayer.

The meeting also tackled the Dubai Waste Minimisation Strategy, through sorting and recycling, which reduced waste at Dubai Municipality's, DM, landfills.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, collaborates with DM in a project to treat all types of solid waste by using direct burning technologies to generate thermal energy and convert it into clean electrical energy and export it to the grid. The plant has the highest thermal efficiency in solid waste treatment, which achieves Dubai’s strategies.

"We have discussed the upcoming stage of the Waste to Energy project. It is expected to treat 5,500 tonnes of DM’s solid waste and produce 200 megawatts of electricity by 2022," said Ahmad Al Muhairabi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water Nuclear UAE Dubai Company Oil Rashid Gas All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

21 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

26 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

34 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

34 minutes ago

Strata improves A350 manufacturing capabilities vi ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.