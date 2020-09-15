Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress made in Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 61st meeting of the Council, which was organised virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy, attended the meeting along with the board members.

The meeting discussed several topics, including the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy and Dubai’s achievements in reducing carbon emissions in 2019. Dubai ranked first in the C40 Network reports for sustainable cities, with results exceeding the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy. The carbon emissions have decreased significantly in the past four years in line with the Green Growth Strategy.

"During the meeting, we reviewed the progress made in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy. More than 14 million tonnes of emissions were reduced in 2019, a 22 percent reduction compared to business as usual. Results achieved exceeded the targets set in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021.

We also reviewed the work progress at the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy,'' said Al Tayer.

Dubai adopts a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources that focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising consumption, and using the latest technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30 percent by 2030. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the shift towards a sustainable green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050," he added.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy, said that the meeting reviewed the implementation of the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System. Organisations under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy have adopted the system to enhance the effectiveness of information security management in line with the Dubai Cyber Index.